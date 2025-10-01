Tim Hortons Manager Offers Teen Rs 13 Lakh To Marry Her Indian Brother: "He Needs Permanent Residency"

A Tim Hortons manager in Ontario, Canada, was fired after offering a 17-year-old employee approximately Rs 13 lakh to marry her Indian brother. The manager's proposal, made through text messages, was allegedly to help the brother gain permanent residency in Canada. The incident came to light when the teenager's uncle, Matt Monroe, took to Facebook to express his outrage and later reported the matter to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The 17-year-old employee also shared screenshots of her conversation in a Facebook post. In texts, the manager allegedly asked the teen, "Do you want Indian bf?" and when asked about the man's age, she replied that he was 25. She then revealed that the man was her brother, a Canadian citizen, seeking permanent residency in Canada, and offered the teenager between $15,000 to $20,000 to "help him with that."

"My brother. He is looking for gf. He need someone to get permanent residency in Canada. And if you can help him with that he can pay you $15-20k too," she wrote.

See the screenshot here:

The employee's uncle, Matt Monroe, reported the incident to the Ontario Provincial Police, leading to an investigation into potential marriage fraud, Toronto Sun reported. Monroe stated that his niece was devastated by the turn of events and quit her job at Tim Hortons locations in Wellington and Picton.

After the allegations, the company confirmed the female manager's termination.

"Tim Hortons restaurants are owned and operated by franchisees who independently manage their own labour for their restaurants. The restaurant owner terminated the manager involved soon after he became aware of the completely unacceptable situation on his team," a spokesperson for Tim Hortons said.

No charges have been filed in the case so far, but police sources say they are seeking to speak with the manager and the individual she referred to as her brother.

Canadian Law

Under Section 292 of Canada's Criminal Code, procuring or aiding in a feigned marriage is an indictable offense, liable to imprisonment for up to five years.

Sec. 292 of the Criminal Code states that "every person who procures or knowingly aids in procuring a feigned marriage between themselves and another person is guilty of (a) an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than five years; or (b) an offence punishable on summary conviction."