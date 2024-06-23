Watch: Hundreds Of Indian, Foreign Students Queue Up For A Job At Tim Hortons In Canada

The video, which has gone viral, highlights the job crisis and rising unemployment in Canada.

Dozens of Indians and other foreign students in Canada have been seen queuing up to seek jobs at Tim Hortons, a popular coffee and fast-food chain. Recently, Nishat, an Indian student in Toronto, shared a video of the long queue of applicants outside a Tim Hortons outlet, highlighting the intense competition for part-time employment among international students.

In the video, Mr Nishat shared that he is a student in Toronto and has been hunting for a part-time job for a month. Even though he reached the job fair 30 minutes before time, he saw a long queue of applicants already there. ''More than 100 students had already shown up for the job fair. Looking at the long line, even the white people nearby were shocked thinking what the hell is happening here,'' he said.

He said that Tim Hortons staff collected their resumes, asked them about their schedules, and dismissed them, saying they would receive an interview call. Mr Nishat then travelled to a different part of the city which was quite far from his home, to apply for a job at another store. ''I don't know if I will find a job at either store. So this was my day full of struggle,'' he added.

''Job Fair at Tim Hortons Aur Struggle Abhi Baaqi Hai Mere Dost,'' he wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

The video, which has gone viral, highlights the job crisis and rising unemployment in Canada. Several other Indian students said that they too were looking for jobs in the country, but had no luck whatsover so far.

One user said, ''Due to unnecessary overcrowding in Canada, it is almost impossible to find a job for survival.'' Another said, ''Learn construction, handyman, repair or driving trucks. Canada has demand for these jobs.''

A third wrote, ''It's been 6 months and I'm still looking for my part-time job!'' A fourth stated, ''Daymm, I never realized how hard life is for international students, that don't have a rich family.''

A fourth added, ''This is not the Canada I came to 8 years ago. It was full of opportunities, growth and what dreams are made of. I don't even recognize this country anymore. Everyone had plenty of growth and employment opportunities. I found a part-time job in 2 weeks while studying and the stories I hear now break my heart. To all the future students that are planning to come here please don't be fooled, do your research and then make a decision.''