Britney Spears Asks Fans To Respect Her Privacy After Police Called To Her House

Britney Spears fought a long legal battle to end her conservatorship in 2021.

Singer Britney Spears has asked her fans to respect her privacy, after saying in a statement that police were called to her house "based on some prank phone calls". Ms Spears posted the statement on Twitter in which she specified that the police "never entered" her home. The incident happened after the singer deleted her Instagram account. According to TMZ, Ms Spears posted a video dancing and saying "I changed my name to River Red" and then deleted her account, prompting some of her fans to call the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

"I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded," the singer said in the statement.

She added that once the police arrived, "they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately."

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B," Ms Spears said.

Britney Spears spent more than 13 years under a conservatorship of her father, which was terminated in late 2021 by a court after a long legal battle she fought.

She later posted an audio message on YouTube in August 2022, in which Ms Spears provided an in-depth look at her side of the story.

"It was pure abuse. And I haven't even really shared even half of it," she said of the conservatorship. Speaking about her father, Ms Spears said, "He loved to control everything I did."

She has shared various updates with her fans on social media platforms, but has now taken a break.