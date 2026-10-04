At 11, British-Indian Chess Prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan Sets Guinness World Record As Youngest Woman Grandmaster

British-Indian chess prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the youngest chess player to achieve the Woman Grandmaster (WGM) title. The 11-year-old London schoolgirl made history at the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, becoming the youngest player ever to earn the coveted WGM title. The achievement has now added a third Guinness World Records title to her growing list of milestones.

Bodhana had already set two Guinness World Records at the age of 10. They were for becoming the youngest chess Woman International Master and the youngest female player to defeat a grandmaster in a chess tournament.

The latest recognition marks another major achievement in a chess journey that began when Bodhana was just five years and eight months old. She developed an early fascination with the knight chess piece and soon took up the game seriously. By the age of six, she was already winning competitions.

Bodhana said the latest Guinness recognition was a huge honour and a morale boost. "It is an absolute honour to be featured in Guinness World Records 2027, which gives me huge encouragement and a real morale boost. It motivates me to keep pushing myself and achieve even more," Bodhana said in a statement.

Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday also praised the young player. "These are exceptional achievements, but what makes Bodhana so inspiring is the joy and determination that she continues to bring to the game. We're delighted to officially recognise this latest milestone and to celebrate Bodhana's earlier record-breaking achievements in Guinness World Records 2027. We hope her story encourages other young people to follow what fascinates them and see just how far their passion can take them," said Glenday.

Bodhana, who holds the Woman FIDE Master title, has family roots in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. Her father, Sivanandan Velayutham, works in the IT sector and moved to London with his family in 2007. Bodhana was born and raised in London and has since emerged as one of the most promising young names in British chess.

Her achievements have also earned her recognition beyond the chessboard. In August 2023, Bodhana was invited to 10 Downing Street by then-British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he prepared to announce a financial package for chess in the UK.