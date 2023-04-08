Brad Pitt Let His Neighbour Live Rent-Free For Years On His Former US Property

The home is where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie raised their six children.

Brad Pitt's Los Angeles mansion was also home to his elderly neighbour who lived rent-free at his property for years. According to People magazine, the Oscar-winning star purchased the 1.9-acre property in 1994 for a reported $1.7 million from actor Cassandra Peterson. He held onto the mansion for nearly 30 years before finally parting ways with it for about $40 million in March.

Now, speaking with People, Ms Peterson opened up about how she sold her home to Mr Pitt, became his longtime neighbour, and how the actor ended up with an elderly tenant on the property. She revealed that the 59-year-old ‘Fight Club' star had built up his LA estate by acquiring surrounding properties.

“I think there were like 22 houses houses that were contiguous to the edge of the property. And every time they came up he bought one,” she said.

One of the properties belonged to an elderly man in his early nineties, so Brad Pitt struck a deal to allow the man to stay in the house rent-free until his death aged 105. “He was very, very kind to the husband. His wife passed away and the husband, John, lived there,” Ms Peterson said, adding, “I know that Brad allowed him to live there without paying anything until he died”.

“It was kind of funny because John lived to be 105. I imagine Brad was thinking well, you know, he can live there till he dies, which might be any minute now,” Ms Peterson told the magazine.

Further, Ms Peterson also spoke about her own exchanges with Mr Pitt throughout the years. She described the star as “always kind and sweet”. She also recalled the time she “almost fainted” when she saw the star shirtless, punching a bag in preparation for the 1999 movie ‘Fight Club'.

“I go past Brad's garage and he's in there wearing only sweatpants. He's got on boxing gloves and he is punching a bag. I swear I almost fainted." Ms Peterson said.

“I remember he goes, 'Hey, how are you?' and I'm like, 'Huh?' I couldn't talk. I was turning red. I felt like I was fainting. He's just so stunningly, stunningly handsome — and nice, to top it off,” she continued.

Meanwhile, according to People, the home, which was sold last month, is where Brad Pitt, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their six children lived prior to the couple's 2016 split.