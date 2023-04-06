Barack Obama's Daughter Malia To Make Her Directorial Debut With Short Film

24-year-old Malia Obama is a Harvard University graduate

The elder daughter of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, is all set to make her debut as a director soon. The 24-year-old is gearing up for developing a short film that will be released under actor Donald Glover's new production company Gilga, reported People.

This project will be their second collaboration together. Notably, Donald Glover and Malia Obama had earlier worked together on the horror thriller television series Swarm.

Prior to the announcement, Mr. Glover recalled an important conversation he had with the aspiring young director. He had said that he warned Ms. Obama that her first project comes with its own risks. However, he didn't reveal any details about the new film.

"The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once. You're Obama's daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around,'' Mr. Glover recalled an early conversation between him and Ms. Obama, as per GQ.

"Understanding somebody like Malia's cachet means something. But we really wanted to make sure she could make what she wanted—even if it was a slow process. It's more about the diversity of thought than just, like, diversity for optics. You know what I mean?", Fam Udeorji, a creative partner at Gilga said.

Ms. Obama, a Harvard graduate, previously had internships on Lena Dunham's ‘Girls' and at the Weinstein Company before working as a production assistant on Halle Berry's CBS sci-fi drama series ‘Extant'.

''I feel like she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great'', Mr. Glover added.

Barack Obama who tied the knot with Michelle Obama in 1992 welcomed their first child together, daughter Malia, on July 4, 1998. Growing up, her parents described her as "wise and thoughtful'', as per People. In addition to writing, Ms. Obama also demonstrated an interest in activism, marching in Black Lives Matter protests during the summer of 2020 alongside her younger sister.

Malia's younger sister, Sasha, was born on June 10, 2001.