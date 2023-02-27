Brad Pitt's Dinner Date With Health Coach, Ines De Ramon, Creates Buzz Online

The pair was first spotted at a Los Angeles concert in November

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt was spotted having a fancy dinner with his rumoured girlfriend Ines De Ramon in Paris. The 59-year-old actor and 30-year-old health coach attended France's annual Cesar Awards after dinner at Fouquet's on the Champs-Elysees, Paris Match reported.

According to a report by People, the couple travelled separately to France. Brad who was filming the upcoming film Wolves in New York City with George Clooney - arrived in Paris on Thursday evening, while de Ramon arrived a day later.

The video created quite a buzz online. A user commented, "Just another gold digger climbing the ladder." Another user wrote, "They don't go together at all... Incompatibility at all levels... It's going to be a pain in the ass in a few years..."

"Doesn't look romantic to me," the third user wrote.

The pair was spotted at a Los Angeles concert in November and it is reported that they'd actually been dating for a few months before that.

The Hollywood actor has been linked with several women since his 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie. He was linked with Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski. Meanwhile, Ms Ines separated from her ex-husband-actor Paul Wesley in May 2022 after three years of marriage. The "Vampire Diaries" star, 40, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Brad Pitt was in France to present "Fight Club" director David Fincher with an honorary award at the 48th Cesar Film Awards.

According to a PageSix report, the actor sent a huge bouquet of pink peonies and a baguette to her office in LA for Valentine's Day.