Bitcoin has witnessed a sharp sell-off, with its price falling to around $62,000 over the weekend, marking its lowest level since early August. The cryptocurrency has since recovered some losses but continues to face selling pressure amid concerns about weakening investor demand and broader market uncertainty. Bitcoin was trading at around $64,280 at the time of writing this article, nearly 30% below its September peak of almost $90,000. Despite a modest recovery, market sentiment remains in extreme fear, with analysts warning that the cryptocurrency could face another steep decline if it fails to hold key support levels, Forbes reported.

Market experts have identified $60,000 as a crucial level for Bitcoin. A sustained fall below this mark could expose the cryptocurrency to further losses, with some analysts projecting a possible decline to below $40,000.

John Roque, a technical strategist at 22V, said a break below the $60,000 level could put Bitcoin at risk of falling to around $38,000. Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., also warned that Bitcoin needs to hold this level, adding that a significant breach would be a bearish signal for the market, CNBC reported.

A fall below $40,000 could wipe out approximately $500 billion from Bitcoin's market capitalisation, which currently stands at around $1.2 trillion.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency trading firm Wintermute has warned that Bitcoin could potentially fall to $50,000 as market conditions remain weak.

Bitcoin Open Interest Falls To Two-Year Low

Adding to concerns, Bitcoin's open interest has dropped to its lowest level since October 2024, indicating a significant reduction in leveraged trading activity. According to data from CryptoQuant, Bitcoin's open interest has fallen from around $47 billion in 2025 to $20.9 billion as of November 17, representing a decline of more than $26 billion.

Analyst Amr Taha noted that although falling open interest often accompanies a decline in prices, the scale of the latest drop highlights a substantial reduction in leveraged exposure to Bitcoin.

Data from CoinGlass also shows that open interest, measured in Bitcoin, declined from 712,810 BTC on November 13 to 643,250 BTC at the time of writing.

Institutional demand has also weakened, with Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recording seven consecutive days of outflows.

What Is Driving Bitcoin's Decline?

Several factors have contributed to the recent sell-off. These include continued withdrawals from Bitcoin ETFs, leveraged liquidations, concerns over higher interest rates and political uncertainty following the US midterm elections.

The upcoming high-profile initial public offering (IPO) of artificial intelligence company Anthropic has also been cited as a possible factor, as investors shift funds towards other opportunities.

Leveraged liquidations have added to the pressure, with more than $1.3 billion in bullish bets reportedly wiped out in a single day.

However, Bitcoin's recovery from its weekend low of $62,000 has offered some relief to investors.

Edwin Mata, chief executive of tokenisation platform Brickken, said the rebound indicated that some buyers were willing to enter the market at lower prices. However, he noted that the bigger question was whether this demand would continue once US markets reopened.

"The bounce tells me there were buyers willing to step in at lower price. The question heading into the week is whether that demand holds once U.S. markets reopen. The first bounce tells you where buyers were willing to step in. The next few sessions will tell you whether they're willing to keep buying," he said.