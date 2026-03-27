Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Stock Market Crash In 2026, Backs Oil, Real Estate, Bitcoin

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has sparked debate after claiming that a major economic crisis could begin in 2026. In a recent post on X, he referred to predictions by Nostradamus and Edgar Cayce, while acknowledging that such forecasts may not necessarily come true.

Kiyosaki said his long-term strategy has been to invest in assets that governments and financial institutions cannot create or control. He stated that he avoids instruments such as the S&P 500, bonds and exchange traded funds, arguing that these are influenced by central banks and policymakers.

MY APOLOGIES:



In my previous X I quoted futurists Nostradamus' 1500 and Edgar Caycees 1940 prediction that a global economic crisi would begin in 2026.



A friend contacted me. He was upset with me because I stated I was going to richer during the 2026 crisis.



His problem was… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 27, 2026

Instead, he emphasised investments in real assets including oil production, real estate and food businesses. He also highlighted his continued belief in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, alongside traditional stores of value such as gold and silver.

The investor revealed that he prefers a simple strategy of buying and holding assets for the long term. He shared that he rarely sells and focuses on steady accumulation, even recalling his early investment in Bitcoin when prices were significantly lower.

Kiyosaki also pointed to Warren Buffett, claiming the veteran investor is holding large amounts of cash in anticipation of a market downturn. According to Kiyosaki, such a move reflects a broader expectation of falling asset prices, which could create buying opportunities.

He concluded by urging individuals to prepare for potential economic disruption and to focus on acquiring tangible assets, warning that those who remain passive may face financial losses if a downturn occurs.