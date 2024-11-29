Bird Flu Detected In Raw Milk Sold In US, What To Know About The Risks

A potential health risk has emerged in California after traces of the deadly avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, were found in raw milk. The virus was detected during routine testing of cream-top, whole raw milk produced by Raw Farm LLC. In response, the company has voluntarily recalled the affected batch, which carries a "best by" date of November 27, following a request from state authorities.This discovery has heightened concerns among public health officials, particularly as the bird flu has shown an unusual spread among dairy cows across the United States this year.

This multistate outbreak of the flu, which is technically the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, was first reported in March in dairy cows. The rising frequency and diversity of mammalian infections in recent years have heightened concerns about the virus's adaptability and its potential for cross-species transmission.

According to California Department of Public Health (CDPH), no illnesses associated with this lot of raw milk have been reported. Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the ongoing spread of bird flu in dairy cows, poultry, and sporadic human cases, consumers should not consume any of the affected raw milk. Customers should immediately return any remaining product to the retail point of purchase. CDPH is also notifying retailers to remove the affected raw milk from their shelves.

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Laboratory has been testing raw milk products from retail stores as a second line of consumer protection. The county identified bird flu in one sample of raw milk purchased at a retail outlet. The testing was then verified by the California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory System.

Risks Associated with Raw Milk

Public health experts have long warned consumers against consuming raw milk or raw milk products due to elevated risks of foodborne illness. Outbreaks due to Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, toxin producing E. coli, Brucella, Campylobacter, and many other bacteria have all been reported related to consuming raw dairy products. Raw milk products are not pasteurized, a heating process that kills bacteria and viruses such as bird flu.

Pasteurized milk and milk products are safe to consume because the heating process kills pathogens, including bird flu, that can cause illness.