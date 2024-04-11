Bengaluru Man Calls Zoomcar 'Straight-Up Scam', Company Responds

Mr Venkatesan's post has amassed a lot of reactions from users.

A man from Bengaluru recently shared his horrifying experience with Zoomcar. He took to X and said that the company "defrauds customers". He also said that they are not accountable and slammed the brand for "collecting money."

"Zoomcar has a crazy way to defraud customers, and it's straight-up a scam. Here's how it works. Once you pay up, they add the caveat of verification. Not before. AFTER you pay. And if the verification fails, there's no way to get in touch with anyone and resolve it. This is despite having a Driving License, Aadhaar and all the relevant documents," Adithya Venkatesan wrote on X.

He added, "It's a solid dark pattern that makes Zoomcar 'collect' money, and not be accountable for what ensues. Then, they just disappear And you can't get this money refunded either."

Mr Venkatesan said that the company does not have " a hassle-free way to contact customer support." "Given the friction between car owners and customers, this is the very least they can do. More so when their tech is so inferior, and it's near impossible to navigate the Rube Goldberg that's their app," he continued.

The social media user said that their service is the "worst" he has ever seen and urged people to not choose the company. "This is typical of someone who does not care for the customer, or their anxiety while planning a trip that involves their car. It's irresponsible, and one of the worst user flows I've seen. Don't ever choose Zoomcar," he concluded.

The company took note of the user's complaint and said that they rejected his profile since they "observed a discrepancy between the face on your driver's license." They added, "Since you've cancelled the booking, a full refund has automatically been initiated and should reflect in your source account within the next 5-7 business days."

"I've had a pathetic experience once. The car was just not there and there was no one to contact. Customer care didn't help at all," said a person.

Another wrote, "I have had terrible experience twice. Never using zoom car again."

"Moved away from it and realized that it's actually pretty easy to find driving rentals in every city. A lot cheaper and hassle free without a clunky app interface," added a person.

A user said, "Zoomcar is horrible. Have had good experiences with Revv"

"This company needs to be shutdown and people running this company booked for fraud," commented a user.

An X user wrote, "It used to be the best at one point of time. Used zoom cars across India and they were good. But now it's the worst service."