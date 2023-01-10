Ashneer Grover Promises Mercedes To Staff On Completing 5 Years In New Startup

Mr Grover also shared a slideshow giving a sneak peek at the new start-up

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has announced his new startup Third Unicorn and shared the news on his LinkedIn profile. Mr Grover has shared little details about his new venture and has invited investors and people for joining the team. The former Shark Tank judge has promised a Mercedes to employees who complete five years in the company.

The LinkedIn post reads, "Let's get some work done in 2023!" He added, "We at Third Unicorn have been quietly and peacefully building a market-shaking business. Bootstrapped. Without limelight. And we are doing things differently. Very differently."

The entrepreneur also shared a slideshow giving a sneak peek at the new start-up. He said, "So if you want to be part of the next TODU - FODU thing, here's a sneak peek at HOW we are building! WHAT we are building remains the billion-dollar question!"

Check out the post here:

In the slideshow, one of the slides says that Third Unicorn will not be funded by venture capitalists. "We use only desi/self-earned capital," the slide also added that the team will be of 50 members.

Not just that, the 40-year-old entrepreneur also offered that if the employees complete five years in the company, they will get a Mercedes.

The BharatPe co-founder announced the birth of his new venture on his 40th birthday in June last year. In the post, he wrote, "Today I turn 40. Some will say I've lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me, it's still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It's time for the Third Unicorn," hinting at the start-up.