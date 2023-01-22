Anand Mahindra Shares AI-Generated Deep Fake Video To Alert Users, Internet Concerned

The clip shows a man featured in a deep fake video that he generated using AI

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for his informative and inspirational posts. The 67-year-old, who is pretty active on Twitter where he enjoys a massive following of over 10 million people, often shares his thoughts on life, business and technology. On Saturday, he shared an Artificial Intelligence-generated (AI) deep fake video to warn people about the dangers of such content. Notably, deep fake is a type of artificial intelligence used to create convincing images, and audio and video hoaxes.

The 56-second clip shows a man featured in a deep fake video that he generated using AI. The cautionary video is meant to highlight the power of artificial intelligence and how it can be used to manipulate people by generating doctored content. The video further goes on to show how AI lets the man morph his face into various people including Virat Kohli, Robert Downey Jr, and Shah Rukh Khan.

"This clip which has been making the rounds is rightfully raising an alarm. How're we preparing, as a society, to guard against potentially deceptive content which at best, can be mildly entertaining, but at worst, divide us all? Can there be tech checks that act as a safeguard?" Anand Mahindra captioned the post.

This clip which has been making the rounds is rightfully raising an alarm. How're we preparing, as a society, to guard against potentially deceptive content which at best, can be mildly entertaining, but at worst, divide us all? Can there be tech-checks that act as a safeguard? pic.twitter.com/wSmvGi4lQu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 21, 2023

Since being shared on January 21, the video has garnered more than 2.4 lakh views, 5712 likes and more than 1300 retweets.

The video left users concerned, and many commented on how this technology can be used for malicious purposes and the spread of fake news. "We should be deeply concerned about this ever-expanding phenomenon," a user wrote. Another said, ''With AI technology comes responsibility. There should be accountability for misuse.'' A third added, '' Very alarming @anandmahindra sir! Not just this, the way #AI is increasing its outreach, raises a lot of concerns. Will it eat up a lot of jobs? It may. We, as a society need to understand and protect ourselves from falling too deep into a trap!''

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan also commented on the post and wrote, ''Indeed alarming sir. And imagine this is not that good quality work also. With more powerful computers and more inputs, the deepfake videos will be even better versions.''