Amid Tech Layoffs, IIM Alumnus Slams Idea Of Dream Jobs: 'What A Quaint Notion'

271 companies have fired around 78,572 employees this year.

As layoffs continue in the technology industry, many people have taken to social media to express their shock and regret. Around 21,473 employees from 50 companies in the tech sector were laid off in April 2024 alone, as per the latest data published by layoffs.fyi. The April job cuts follow the ongoing trend of layoffs in 2024, with at least 271 companies letting go 78,572 employees this year. Amid this, an IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus said that companies keep their profits in mind and do not care about the notion of "dream company" employees have in their minds.

"Well, isn't it just grand to see these big corporations making such thoughtful decisions for their employees? Google, the beacon of innovation, decides it's a fantastic idea to let go of their entire Python team. Because, obviously, Python is so last season for them. And Tesla, bless their hearts, they've got the whole layoff thing down to an art form. It's like a team-building exercise, but instead of trust falls, you get handed a pink slip," Sanket Shah said about the recent job cuts at Tesla and Google.

He wrote on LinkedIn, "And Atlassian, oh, they're just keeping us on our toes with their hiring and firing at same time. It's like a rollercoaster ride of emotions for those poor students. You know, the ones who thought they had a shot at a future there. But hey, who needs stability when you can have a front-row seat to the circus of corporate decisions?"

Mr Shah said that the idea of a "dream company" is a "quaint notion". The IIM alumnus said, "The term "dream company." What a quaint notion. Who needs dreams when you can have profit margins !! Let's all raise a glass to the corporate overlords, because clearly, they've got our best interests at heart. Cheers to uncertainty and disappointment! I met an student who was part of Atlassian's PPO & now remains Jobless just coz at last moment they revoked !"

Meanwhile, Google has reportedly fired the entire Python team, marking the latest job cuts in the tech giant ahead of its annual developer conference in May. It has laid off staff across key teams like Flutter, Dart, and Python and affected employees have shared their stories on social media. A few employees on Hacker News and Reddit have claimed that the entire Python team was fired by Google. Python is a major code used in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The tech giant has not eliminated its Python team but has replaced the existing team with another group based in Munich. Some users suggest that Google is looking for a cheaper option elsewhere outside the US.

Notably, earlier this month, Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle maker said that it would be cutting more than 10% of its global workforce. In an internal email, accessed by electrick.com, Mr Musk said rapid growth that has led to duplication of roles in the company and cost reduction was necessary for the "next phase of growth".