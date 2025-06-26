Tech Giants Slash Thousands Of Jobs In 2025 Amid Restructuring, AI Integration

The tech industry is experiencing a major wave of layoffs in 2025, with leading companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and IBM cutting thousands of jobs. This broad restructuring is driven by factors including sluggish revenue growth, global economic instability, and the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, which is transforming traditional job roles.

Data from Layoffs.fyi indicates over 61,000 tech professionals have been laid off across more than 130 companies this year. Microsoft alone cut 6,000 positions, streamlining management and emphasising engineering over administrative roles. Google let go of hundreds in its Android, Pixel, and Chrome teams, following a voluntary exit programme.

IBM has allegedly laid off 8,000 employees, largely in HR, as AI takes over HR functions. Amazon recently eliminated approximately 100 jobs from its Devices and Services division, and Microsoft plans cuts within its Xbox division.

Bumble layoffs:

Bumble, the online dating platform, is set to lay off around 240 employees, representing approximately 30% of its global workforce. The decision, approved by the board, is part of a strategic realignment to optimize operations. In a securities filing, Bumble stated that these workforce reductions are expected to generate $40 million in annual cost savings. These savings will primarily be reinvested into product and technology development initiatives. The company is based in Austin, Texas.

Microsoft layoffs:

According to Reuters, Microsoft is planning to cut thousands of jobs, particularly in sales, as the tech giant streamlines its workforce amid increased investments in artificial intelligence, citing people familiar with the matter. The latest layoffs follow Microsoft's previous round of job cuts in May, which affected about 6,000 employees.

The tech giant has ramped up its investments in AI, aiming to solidify its leadership as companies across industries accelerate the integration of AI into their products and services to maintain a competitive edge.The layoffs are expected to be announced early next month, following the end of the tech giant's fiscal year. Microsoft had 228,000 workers as of June last year.