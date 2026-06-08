"Almost No Indian Staff": Restaurant Owner In Texas Explains Reason For Not Hiring Indians

An Indian-origin restaurant owner in Texas, US, has revealed why she doesn't hire Indian staff. In an Instagram video, Rashmi Bhat, the owner of 7 Monk's Cafe, explained that her goal was to build a "great team" rather than create a place where the entire staff is Indian. "I don't hire Indians at my Indian restaurant," she said in the video, a statement that shocked viewers, though she admitted that it "usually surprises people".

"When most people walk into an Indian restaurant, they assume everyone working there has to be Indian. But that's never how we hired," she added.

The video's caption read: "My Indian restaurant has almost no Indian staff. This is why it works."

Also read | "Being A Bachelor Is Issue": Startup Founder Highlights Rental Bias In Bengaluru, Calls It "Nightmare"

Watch the video here:

She revealed that when she and her mother opened the cafe, their primary goal was to build a team dedicated to the restaurant's success, irrespective of their backgrounds.

"We set out to build a great team, regardless of their skin colour. So we hired high school students, college students, single moms, and retirees looking for a second chance," she said.

Bhat noted that some of her staff members had never even tried Indian food before working at the restaurant. Now, however, they can easily differentiate between tikka masala and korma, explain what a samosa is, and confidently recommend their favourite dishes to customers.

"Our team doesn't come from the same culture, but they know what it's like to be introduced to an entirely new food. And every day, they help introduce thousands of people to ours," she said.

Also read | Couple Earns Rs 1.7 Lakh A Month But Saves Just Rs 2,520, Turns To Internet For Help

Social media reaction

Because of the "no Indian staff" hook, the post quickly grabbed attention and continues to gain traction on the platform. Users took to the comment section to share their perspectives on Bhat's hiring approach.

"I would prefer my Indian food made by an Indian individual lol," one user commented.

"Your hiring policies are impressive, but we come to eat authentic food-if there's no Indian cook, I'm not eating there," another wrote.

"How is it inclusive if you are knowingly excluding one race?" a third user pointed out.