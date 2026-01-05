All About Deadly 'Superbug' That's Spreading Fast Across US, Raising Concerns

Researchers have issued warnings over a deadly 'superbug' that's spreading fast in the United States hospitals, and might even become a global threat, Newsweek reported. The drug-resistant fungus, called Candida auris (C. auris), was first identified in Japan in 2009.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) labelled it an "urgent antimicrobial threat," which is the first fungal pathogen to receive this designation.

As per the report, the fungus has been identified in at least 60 countries, with approximately 7,000 cases reported across 27 US states in 2025. It also poses a major threat to those who are critically ill, especially those on ventilators or with weakened immune systems.

The fungus is resistant to multiple antifungal drugs, making treatment challenging. It can survive on human skin and hospital surfaces, allowing it to spread easily in healthcare settings.

The review by a Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI) scientist and colleagues was published in Microbiology and Molecular Biology Reviews.

While commenting on the findings, the researchers in a statement suggested, "Taken together, these data underscore the need to develop novel antifungal agents with broad-spectrum activity against human fungal pathogens, to improve diagnostic tests, and to develop immune- and vaccine-based adjunct modalities for the treatment of high-risk patients."

"In addition, future efforts should focus on raising awareness about fungal disease through developing better surveillance mechanisms, especially in resource-poor countries," they added.

"All these developments should help improve the outcomes and prognosis of patients afflicted by opportunistic fungal infections."

In another research published in December, researchers discovered that C. auris activates specific genes to scavenge iron, a nutrient essential for its survival. This finding could lead to new treatments that block this process.