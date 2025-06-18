Aspergillus Fumigatus, A Deadly Drug-Resistant Fungus Spreading Fast Across US: What We Know So Far

A deadly, drug-resistant fungus is spreading fast across the United States. Scientists have warned that it is fatal enough to rot human tissues from within and the threat could get worse with rising temperatures. Known as Aspergillus fumigatus, a dangerous fungus that can lead to serious health complications, especially in people with weakened immune systems.

What is Aspergillus fumigatus?

Aspergillus fumigatus is an airborne fungus that releases microscopic spores called conidia. These spores are so tiny that they are nearly impossible to avoid and can cause serious lung infections, including aspergillosis.

It can also be found throughout the environment, including in soil, plant matter, and household dust.

Who is at a higher risk?

Individuals with a healthy immune system can fight off spores without any complications. However, inhaling Aspergillus fumigatus can lead to severe infection in some individuals, particularly those with weekend immunity or pre-existing health conditions like cancer, asthma, HIV, or other chronic illnesses.

According to a study published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, Aspergillus fumigatus is the most common cause of invasive aspergillosis, a life-threatening fungal infection that primarily affects immunocompromised persons, including those with hematologic malignancies or stem cell or solid organ transplants or those receiving immunosuppressive medications.

Why is it spreading in the US?

According to experts, the fungus is rapidly spreading in warm, humid parts of the US such as Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, and California. Additionally, densely populated cities like New York, Houston, and Los Angeles are also at a higher risk due to ageing infrastructure and increased exposure to mould in old buildings.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.