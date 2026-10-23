AI-Written Books Can Now Win Awards As France Launches New Literary Prize

France has launched a new literary prize for books written with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), offering writers an opportunity to gain recognition for their work. The competition will accept AI-assisted fiction and reward the winning author with publication. According to The Guardian, the award, called the Prix Pascal de Littérature IA, has been launched by three French technology entrepreneurs, Philippe Rodriguez, Albin Serviant and Gilles Mentre. It aims to encourage collaboration between human writers and AI tools.

The competition is open to writers worldwide, although manuscripts must be written in French. Participants can use AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and LLaMA to create their stories.

However, authors must disclose which AI tools they used and explain how the technology contributed to their writing.

Who Can Participate In The Competition?

Writers must submit original, unpublished manuscripts containing between 10,000 and 50,000 words. The organisers are particularly interested in stories exploring important social, ethical and environmental challenges.

As reported by The Guardian, the prize is named after Blaise Pascal, the French mathematician, philosopher and inventor known for his contributions to science and early computing.

The award seeks to highlight how technology can support literary creativity rather than simply replace human authors.

Applications opened on 20 October 2026 and will close at the end of November. A shortlist of 10 manuscripts will be selected before the winner is announced in December.

AI Writing Sparks Debate

According to The Guardian, the judging panel is expected to include experts from literature, journalism, philosophy and publishing. The organisers plan to announce the jury members in early November.

The launch comes amid growing debate over the use of artificial intelligence in creative writing. Traditional literary competitions have faced questions about whether AI-assisted works should be eligible for major awards.

Some writers believe AI can help develop ideas, improve storytelling and make writing more accessible. Others fear that relying heavily on technology could weaken originality and reduce opportunities for human authors.

The new French prize takes a different approach by openly welcoming books created through human and AI collaboration.

Unlike conventional competitions, it requires participants to explain their use of artificial intelligence, making transparency an important part of the process.

The initiative could influence how publishers and literary organisations respond to rapidly developing AI technology.

It also raises a wider question about whether future literary awards will judge books primarily on their quality or consider how much of the writing was produced by machines.