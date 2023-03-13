'After A Surreal Few Days...': Gary Lineker Tweets After BBC Lifts Ban

Gary Lineker will host the show on Saturday.

Gary Lineker has said that he is "delighted" to return as presenter of flagship BBC football show, Match of the Day. The former England footballer posted a series of tweets after BBC Director General announced his reinstatement on Monday. Lineker welcomed the news of his reinstatement, saying it had been "a surreal few days". He also thanked people for "incredible support". This follows a weekend in which the BBC's sports coverage was plunged into chaos after Lineker was forced to "step back" from presenting after criticising government policy.

When it became clear that Lineker will resume his duties, the presenter said on Twitter, "After a surreal few days, I'm delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity. Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming."

I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost 3 decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world. I cannot wait to get back in the MOTD chair on Saturday. 2/4 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 13, 2023

"I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost 3 decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world. I cannot wait to get back in the MOTD chair on Saturday," he said in a subsequent tweet.

The former England footballer was removed after using Twitter to compare the language used in UK government's new asylum policy to the rhetoric of Nazi-era Germany.

Fellow presenters, pundits and commentators then refused to work over the weekend in support, throwing the broadcaster's sports coverage into disarray.

In a statement on Monday, BBC director-general Tim Davie said he recognised a "difficult period for staff" but that he was looking forward to Lineker's reinstatement.

He also announced a review of the company's social media guidance.

"Impartiality is important to the BBC. That is a difficult balancing act to get right where people are subject to different contracts and on air positions, and with different audience and social media profiles," he said.

An independent review into the guidance will be conducted, including how it applies to freelancers such as Lineker, he added.