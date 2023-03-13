Gary Lineker To Return As 'Match Of The Day' Presenter, Says BBC

Gary Lineker will return as presenter of flagship BBC football show Match of the Day, the broadcaster said Monday, ending a crisis sparked by his criticism of the UK government's new asylum policy.

"Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend," said BBC director-general Tim Davie.

The BBC was forced to axe much of its sports coverage over the weekend after presenters, commentators and pundits refused to work in a show of solidarity with Lineker, who was suspended for criticising the government's immigration policy on Twitter.

