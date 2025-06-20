Indian-Origin BBC Presenter Naga Munchetty Accused Of Inappropriate Off-Air Behaviour And Bullying

Indian-origin BBC presenter Naga Munchetty is under fire after allegations of inappropriate off-air conduct and bullying, The Sun reported. The 50-year-old who is already at the centre of a BBC Breakfast toxicity row was reportedly reprimanded by bosses over two incidents in three years. The management also hauled her in over a comment she made during a break on Radio 5 Live. She allegedly used a crude slang term for a sex act and then directed the question at a colleague.

The incident, which occurred in 2022, stunned the Radio 5 Live studio and led to Ms Mnchetty being hauled before bosses. According to The Sun, a senior producer reprimanded Ms Munchetty, but no formal action was taken.

The 2022 incident was "crass, inappropriate and wildly unprofessional," one insider said, adding that the person on the receiving end "felt embarrassed".

In a separate incident on the BBC Breakfast show last year, the outlet reported that Ms Munchetty was allegedly involved in the bullying of a junior staff member. She falsely accused a female junior staffer of stealing, which led to a closed-door showdown.

"It was humiliating. There was no evidence, no apology. The woman left not long after, completely demoralised," the insider said. "That wasn't an isolated incident. It really is the tip of the iceberg," said another insider.

Notably, the recent revelations come at a time when the BBC is facing scrutiny over multiple misconduct cases involving its on-air talent. According to The Times, BBC Breakfast show's editor Richard Frediani is at the centre of a formal bullying investigation. The outlet is conducting an internal review into his behaviour and general allegations of toxicity on the show. Staff have been approached about sharing their experience of working on the programme, according to Deadline.

Mr Frediani, on the other hand, has taken an extended period of leave after the allegations about his behaviour. He has been accused of shouting at staff for on-air mistakes, kicking a bin and pressuring staff on central news desks not to withhold their best stories for the 6 pm and 10 pm bulletins.

A BBC spokesperson said it did not comment on individual cases but takes "all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously and will not tolerate behaviour that is not in line with our values".

"We have robust processes in place and would encourage any staff with concerns to raise them directly with us so they can be addressed,' the spokesperson added.

