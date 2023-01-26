Actor Rege-Jean Page Is The Most Handsome Man In The World, According To Science

Mr Page was 93.65 per cent accurate.

Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page has been deemed the most handsome man in the world, according to science.

The 34-year-actor who played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in the period drama was analysed against ancient scientific research and the results proved his face was a real money-maker, reported metro.uk.

The Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi measures physical perfection. According to the Ratio, Mr Page was 93.65 per cent accurate.

Mr Page was followed by Thor's Chris Hemsworth with 93.53 per cent, Michael B Jordan of Black Panther scored 93.46 per cent and singer Harry Styles scored 92.30 per cent.

A Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon, Dr Julian De Silva made the list by using the latest computerised mapping techniques and regularly turns to the technology in his everyday work, Metro reported.

Dr Silva explained the process, "These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery."

Dr Silva also explained that Mr Page topped the list because of his classically beautiful face and gorgeous brown eyes.

"He had easily the highest score for his eye spacing and the positioning of his eyes also scored highly," Dr Silva said.

"His perfectly shaped lips also scored highly and the only mark he got that was slightly lower was for his nose width and length," the Dr said.