A Dog Sneaks Into Metallica Concert, Attends Entire Set In US

The band Metallica had a surprise four-legged guest at their concert in California. The dog named Storm watched the entire set from the stand as the iconic band performed at SoFi stadium.

The band took to their social media page to inform that a dog snuck away from its home close to the stadium and somehow made its way into the stadium for one of the two scheduled "M72 World Tour" shows.

The band posted a picture of the dog watching the set and wrote, "You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself."

The band further wrote, "After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day. She had a great time listening to her favourite songs, including "Barx Aterna," "Master of Puppies," and "The Mailman That Never Comes." And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn't bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day."

According to a post on Facebook from the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, Storm was taken to a nearby shelter after the concert and she was picked up by the owner the next day.

"Based on the owners Facebook page, the dog looks cared for and loved," wrote the nonprofit. "Thank you to everyone who helped to share the post. Happy that the dog found its way home."



