Bihar Applicant's Admit Card Blunder: Dog Replaces Candidate's Photo

A Bihar man who applied for a court job in Bihar's Rohtas received the shock of his life after seeing a "Golden Retriever" dog photograph on his admit card instead of his own.

The victim has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, and according to him, he applied for a peon job for Bihar district court around four years back after the release of a recruitment drive notification. He also received a receipt acknowledgement when he submitted his application.

बिहार के रोहतास में गजब मामला!



सिविल कोर्ट की परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड आया तो कैंडिडेट की जगह लगी थी कुत्ते की फोटो।



रितेश कुमार ने 2022 में चपरासी पद के लिए आवेदन किया था, 2026 में एडमिट कार्ड मिला…



लेकिन फोटो देखकर सब हैरान।

However, after waiting since 2022, the admit cards for the March 15, 2026 examination were released. When he downloaded his admit card, he was shocked to discover that the photograph on it was of a Golden Retriever.

Kumar confirmed that he submitted the correct image along with his application, which can be proven by the copy of the receipt acknowledgement he has for the application process.

According to Kumar, the alleged error has caused him embarrassment in his community.

He has filed multiple complaints with the appropriate recruitment authority regarding the mistake; however, he has not received a response from the authority concerning his requests, despite the fact that the exam date is forthcoming.

Kumar is requesting that the authorities correct the error as soon as possible so he can take the exam without any disruption.