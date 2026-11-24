A 26-year-old Google employee is earning an estimated $323,000 (nearly Rs 3 crore) this year, but his lifestyle is far removed from what one might expect from someone with such a high income. Instead of spending lavishly on expensive cars, luxury apartments, restaurants or shopping, Charles Broomfield has found ways to keep his annual living expenses below $20,000 (around Rs 18 lakh), CNBC reported.

An AI security analyst and YouTuber based in Washington, DC, Broomfield, has made saving money a priority. He shares an apartment with four roommates, walks or cycles to work, relies on public transport instead of owning a car and makes the most of free meals at Google's office. Even his idea of splurging on entertainment is relatively modest. In August, for instance, he spent money on a baseball game and a $7 (around Rs 630) beer.

"I guess something else that probably does make me a little bit unique is I really don't feel joy when I buy things. I feel like I have what I need," he said.

For the past few years, Broomfield has managed to keep his annual spending on essential living expenses below $20,000. This is considerably lower than what a full-time worker earning the average minimum wage across all 50 US states would make in a year, estimated at around $23,700.

His approach to money is not simply about cutting costs wherever possible. Broomfield has consciously chosen a lifestyle that allows him to save and invest a large portion of his earnings rather than increase his spending as his salary grows.

Free Office Meals and Shared Accommodation Help Keep Costs Low

One of the biggest reasons behind Broomfield's low monthly expenses is his food budget. Since he eats most of his meals at Google's office, he rarely needs to spend money on food outside work. Housing is another area where he has managed to keep costs under control. Rather than renting an expensive apartment on his own, Broomfield lives with four roommates in Washington, DC. He estimates that sharing accommodation saves him nearly $1,000 every month compared with renting a one-bedroom apartment in the same neighbourhood. His housing expenses, including utilities, stood at $1,098 (around Rs 99,000) in August.

He also does not own a car. Instead, he walks or cycles whenever possible and uses public transport for longer journeys. Google covers the cost of his daily Metro commute, reducing his transportation expenses.

However, Broomfield is not someone who believes in eliminating every expense to save money. He continues to spend $229 (around Rs 20,600) every month on his kickboxing gym membership. For him, fitness and pursuing interests are important enough to remain part of his budget.

He enjoys the sport and wants to compete while he is still young, rather than postponing activities he enjoys until he has achieved his financial goals.

According to CNBC, his total essential living expenses in August amounted to $1,477 (around Rs 1.3 lakh). He also paid $700 towards his graduate school tuition repayment plan. Despite these expenses, he managed to invest $17,931 (approximately Rs 16.2 lakh) in his retirement and brokerage accounts during the same month.

How Broomfield Discovered The FIRE Movement

Broomfield's approach to money goes back to his childhood. Growing up in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with two parents who were military veterans, he learnt the importance of saving at an early age. His parents encouraged him and his siblings to save half of everything they earned. The habit helped him develop financial discipline long before he started earning a substantial salary.

However, his initial ideas about wealth were quite different from his current priorities. As a teenager, he imagined that being rich meant owning expensive cars and living in a luxurious penthouse. "I wanted a Lamborghini, and I wanted some nice penthouse. I just wanted them because I thought other people wanted them," he said.

That outlook began to change when he was 17. Broomfield came across Mr. Money Mustache, a personal finance blog started by a former software engineer who retired at the age of 30. The blog promoted frugal living, disciplined investing and building enough wealth to become financially independent without depending on a regular salary. It also introduced him to the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) movement.

The FIRE approach encourages people to save and invest a substantial portion of their income, control their expenses and gradually build an investment portfolio large enough to support their living costs. The idea is to reach a point where working for a regular pay cheque becomes a choice rather than a financial necessity.

A $750,000 Investment Goal Before Turning 30

After graduating from Knox College in 2022, Broomfield moved to Northern Virginia for a job that paid him more than $100,000 a year. He set himself an ambitious financial target: build an investment portfolio worth $750,000 (around Rs 6.7 crore) before turning 30, while keeping his annual expenses below $25,000 (around Rs 22.5 lakh). Interestingly, he decided to start his financial independence journey with a balance of zero, despite having approximately $50,000 in savings when he graduated.

His parents had paid the portion of his college tuition that was not covered by scholarships. Broomfeld wanted his FIRE savings to reflect only the money he earned and invested after graduating, rather than include the financial support he had received from his family.

His determination to save money was once so strong that he even considered living in a van parked near his workplace to avoid paying rent. However, after thinking it through, he realised that the extreme measure would only help him reach retirement approximately one month earlier for every year he followed that lifestyle. He eventually decided that the additional sacrifice was not worth it. Now, with his income having increased significantly, Broomfield is closer to achieving his financial target than he initially expected. According to the report, he anticipates reaching $750,000 in investments within the next year, several years ahead of his original goal of achieving the milestone by the age of 30.