The Pope is a closest link to God for millions of Catholics. He is a man who preaches faith, forgiveness and the promise of heaven. But pope Francis, who reshaped the Church's focus towards mercy, poverty and global inclusion, suffered a spiritual crisis and saw visions of the devil and hell. This has been revealed by entries of his personal diary, which have been compiled and published in the form of a book. It has been written by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, one of Francis' closest aides, as per CNN.

The secret was hidden in the dark bower of his mind, but Farnandez, an Argentine like Pope Francis, has offered detailed commentary on the 160-page diary.

The book titled 'The Private Diary of Pope Francis' gives the details about how Francis struggled with temptations around the use of power. He kept the diary from 1992 to 2004; he wrote 86 pages when he was in Argentina and 55 while he was the Pope, said CNN.

The book reveals the inner turmoil that Francis faced, including an existential crisis in which he believed it might be better for the God to take his life so that "I don't continue causing harm".

One of the diary entry talks about how Francis experience frequent demonic attacks. He experienced three such attacks - two when he was the archbishop in Buenos Aires and another when he was the Pope. Francis describes the devil has "eyes of fire" that were "menacing" and "seductive".

"On one occasion, a few days after returning to Rome, I was in a meeting. I saw him and heard his (underlined) voice, triumphant, possessing everything: 'Now I've gotten everything I wanted,'" Francis wrote in one of the entries on January 24, 2021.

Francis once fell ill and entered a two-year period of emotional darkness, which he says was caused by the "assaults by the forces of evil".

He got tired of the visions of the devil and prayed "the Virgin to protect and help me" in a final entry in 2024.

The diary also has a mention of how Francis once spoke to God, according to excerpts published by CNN.

Apart from Pope Francis' spiritual side, the diary also has details about how he handled the clerical sexual abuse crisis. During his pontificate, Francis was criticised for dismissing a case of a bishop who had been accused of witnessing a covering up abuse when he was a priest.

Francis later apologised and summoned all the bishops to Rome. But to his shock, all of them sent their resignations.

"Devastated because of the situation in Chile and the dialogue with the journalists on the airplane. I fell off the cot then. It was hard for me to admit what happened in Chile; I didn't think it was so serious," notes one of the diary entries about the Chile sexual abuse case of 2018.

Francis was the first Pope from the Americas, the first Jesuit pope, and the first pontiff from outside Europe in over a millennium.

He died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. His funeral was held five days later, in a packed St. Peter's Square, which was attended by thousands, including heads of state from across the world.