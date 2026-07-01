₹163 Crore Earnings: Melania Trump Made Over ₹100 Cr From One Film

Melania Trump has revealed she earned around $17.2 million (approximately Rs 163 crore) over the past year, according to President Trump's annual financial disclosures released on Tuesday. The federal document, filed in the spouses section, breaks down her earnings across several sources, including a lucrative Amazon deal tied to her self-titled documentary, income from NFTs and collectibles, and royalties from her memoir. The disclosure also sheds light on her personal savings, held in bank accounts in both the United States and her native Slovenia.

According to CNBC, the largest chunk of her income, $10.7 million (around Rs 101.2 crore), came from her Amazon deal linked to the documentary film about her life. She also reported $6 million (about Rs 56.8 crore) in earnings from NFTs and collectibles, along with $521,000 (roughly Rs 4.9 crore) in proceeds from her memoir.

According to the disclosure, Melania Trump holds $1 million (about Rs 9.5 crore) in a US bank account, as well as another $1 million (about Rs 9.5 crore) in a bank in Slovenia, the country where she was born.

The New York Post reported that Amazon paid $28 million (around Rs 265 crore) to Melania Trump's production company as part of a broader $40 million (approximately Rs 378.4 crore) licensing deal for the documentary. The amount disclosed in her filing reflects only her personal share of that agreement.