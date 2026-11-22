A 14-year-old girl in China has won widespread praise after risking her life to rescue two young children from a burning house while she was on her way home from school. Long Shi, a student from Fenghuang County in Hunan Province, rescued a four-year-old girl and her two-year-old brother from a smoke-filled house on June 24.

According to The South China Morning Post, Long was returning home after taking sick leave from school because she had a fever.

While walking along the road, she noticed thick black smoke coming from a house nearby. Initially, she did not think much of it. However, after hearing children crying inside, she realised something was wrong.

She rushed towards the house and found that the fire had spread to a bed, with clothes burning nearby.

Girl Rescues Two Children From Burning House

Long found the two children alone inside the house. The four-year-old girl was standing near the bed, while her younger brother was sitting on it and crying.

Without hesitation, Long picked up the two-year-old boy and held the girl's hand before rushing them outside.

"The fire had almost reached the bed, and the clothes on it were burning," Long recalled, as quoted by The South China Morning Post.

She said she did not think about the danger at that moment and only wanted to get the children to safety.

After bringing them outside, Long sent a message to her mother saying, "Mum, I've saved two children."

She also shared a video of the incident with her mother.

Her mother, surnamed Wu, said she was terrified after watching the footage.

"My body kept shivering when I watched the video. The fire was so big," she was quoted as saying.

Long later developed a headache, which she attributed to her fever.

Family Thanks Teenager For Saving Children

The children's father, Wu Xianjin, was at work when the fire broke out. He received a phone call informing him about the incident and rushed back home.

He said he was frightened but relieved to learn that both his children were safe.

The family later presented Long with a red banner expressing their gratitude for saving the children.

The South China Morning Post reported that Long's family applied to local authorities for a Good Samaritan Award in recognition of her actions.

The Fenghuang County Firefighting and Rescue Bureau also presented her with a certificate honouring her bravery in November.

Teenager Dreams Of Becoming A Soldier

Long has said that she wants to become a soldier when she grows up.

Her experience of witnessing soldiers helping people during emergencies has strengthened her desire to pursue a career in the armed forces.

Her rescue has also triggered widespread appreciation on Chinese social media, with several users calling for her to be formally rewarded.

However, local authorities have reminded the public that children should not attempt to enter burning buildings or carry out rescues themselves.

They have advised people to move to a safe location, contact emergency services and seek help from adults during such emergencies.