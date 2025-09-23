Zubeen Garg's Second Post-Mortem Completed In Guwahati Ahead Of Funeral

The second post-mortem of legendary singer Zubeen Garg has been completed at the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH).

The post-mortem was carried out in the presence of AIIMS doctors, confirmed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Divya Pate. The singer's mortal remains were brought back to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex before being taken for the final rites.

Earlier on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the autopsy would be carried out in Guwahati.

"People have demanded a post-mortem of Zubeen Garg's body in Assam as well. While the post-mortem was done in Singapore, since this morning, people have been demanding that another post-mortem be conducted here in Assam. Pabitra Margherita (Union MoS) discussed this with Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg," Sarma told reporters.

In the meantime, preparations are already underway at the Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur, where the last rites and cremation are scheduled to be performed on Tuesday. With full state honours, the late singer will be laid to rest on a 10-bigha plot beside the National Highway.

People in large numbers have started gathering at the site to bid a final goodbye to the beloved singer.

CM Sarma also paid a visit to the cremation site on Monday night and inspected the preparations. "Ahead of the final goodbye to Zubeen, I inspected the cremation site and took stock of the preparations," he wrote on X.

Ahead of the final goodbye to Zubeen, I inspected the cremation site and took stock of the preparations. pic.twitter.com/465bsmNZwy — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 22, 2025



On the other hand, thousands of emotional fans gathered at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex to pay their last respects to the beloved music icon.

Garg was in Singapore where he tragically passed away due to drowning. His mortal remains were flown to Delhi before being transported to Guwahati.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)