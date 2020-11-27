Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara And Hence You've Got To Watch Farhan Akhtar's Road Trip Mashup Right Now

Still from the video shared by Farhan Akhtar (courtesy faroutakhtar)

Highlights Farhan Akhtar shared a road trip mashup on Instagram

The video is set to the song 'Dil Dhadakne Do'

The mashup features glimpses of films produced by Farhan

Farhan Akhtar's road trip mashup surely made our day. Road trips and car sequences have played an essential role in all of Farhan's films, even the ones he's produced and directed. In an ROFL mood, Farhan decided to stitch together a few iconic moments from films such Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Chahta Hai, Gully Boy, Don, Talaash and even the show Mirzapur which he produced. The mashup features Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan himself from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara; Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna from Dil Chahta Hai; Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from Gully Boy; Aamir Khan makes yet another appearance from Talaash; Shah Rukh Khan from Don and last but not the least, Ali Fazal from Mirzapur. The mashup is a creation of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's production house Excel Entertainment, which has produced all the above mention projects.

"Gotta love this," Farhan wrote tagging all the actors who feature in the crazy awesome mashup. Hrithik, who played one of Farhan's best friends in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, couldn't stop laughing in the comments section and thought that the video is "100 percent" hilarious. Katrina, also Farhan's co-star, summed it up best: "That would be some road trip," she wrote.

The best part - the mashup is set to the song Dil Dhadakne Do from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which instantly sets the mood for a road trip.

Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with 2001 movie Dil Chahta Hai and made his acting debut with 2008 movie Rock On!. He is also a playback singer, writer and producer. Farhan is best known for starring in ensemble-cast movies Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do, both directed by his sister Zoya Akhtar.