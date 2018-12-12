Zero's Husn Parcham: Can't Take Our Eyes Off Katrina Kaif. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan, Song Is 'Most Sizzling'

Katrina Kaif in Zero song Husn Parcham (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Katrina burns the dance floor with her moves and expressions This is the third song to be released Zero hits the screens on December 21

Katrina Kaif, why so fabulous? We just can't take our eyes off you in Zero's new song Husn Parcham. As Shah Rukh Khan described it earlier, Husn Parcham is indeed the 'most sizzling song of the year.' The song begins on Bauua Singh's (SRK) haldi ceremony, during which his friend Guddu, played by Zeeshan Ayyub, informs him about Babita Kumari's film getting released. Katrina features as Babita Kumari, a movie star. Soon, she makes an entry looking chic in an animal print top, paired with a glittery sequined shorts and jacket. Babita Kumari just burns the dance floor with her moves and expressions. In the end, Bauua and Guddu are seen dancing to her song in a theatre.

"Deewano ki ye bheed ab na hogi kam, aa gayi hai Babita Kumari lehraane Husn Parcham! The most sizzling song of the year is out now," SRK tweeted while sharing the song.

Watch Husn Parcham here.

Husn Parcham is the third song from Zero to have been released. Mere Naam Tu, the first song, was picturised on Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan. Anushka plays a specially-abled scientist Aafia.

After Mere Naam Tu, Issaqbaazi hit the Internet. The song featured SRK and Salman Khan. Salman has a cameo in Zero.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero reunites Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan together after 2012's Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The films also stars Abhay Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Javed Jaffrey and R Madhavan.

Zero hits the screens on December 21.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.