Zayn Malik Remembers One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne In An Emotional Post: "I Lost A Brother"

Liam Payne died on Thursday after falling three floors from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Tributes are pouring in from all corners for the musician. After One Direction members Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik shared an emotional post on Instagram. He shared a throwback picture with Liam and wrote, "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there were so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved."

He added, "Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f***s about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it. When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in < comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional. was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next."

"I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there are no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace you are. and you know how loved you are," Zayn Malik concluded.

Earlier today, One Direction released a statement expressing their devastation over the news. "In time, and when everyone is able, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, whom we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us," the band said.

The prosecutor's office in Argentina confirmed that Liam Payne died from multiple traumas, including internal and external bleeding, as well as a cranial injury sustained in the fall. The singer was 31.

Born in Wolverhampton, England, Liam Payne first gained attention as a contestant on The X Factor in 2008 but was eliminated. He returned two years later, joining Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to form One Direction, which finished third on the show and was subsequently signed to Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment. During their active years from 2010 to 2016, One Direction became one of the most successful boy bands in history, selling over 70 million records globally. After announcing an indefinite hiatus, the members pursued solo careers.