Zayn Malik Cancels Newcastle Concert Minutes Before Showtime: "My Voice Just Isn't There"

Zayn Malik, a former member of the boy band One Direction, cancelled his solo concert in Newcastle, England, just minutes before showtime on Tuesday night. The singer shared a note on Instagram and apologised to his fans, explaining that the cancellation was due to vocal issues.

"I am so sorry to do this but my voice just isn't there at all tonight and without it there's no show. I'm truly sorry to let you down, especially at such short notice...I held onto hope until the very last moment. I'm hopeful with some rest tonight I'll be back on stage tomorrow. My deepest apologies Newcastle love you all xx," he wrote.

Zayn Malik is scheduled to perform again on December 4 at the O2 Apollo in Manchester, England. This marks the latest setback in Zayn's first solo tour, which is supporting his album The Room Under the Stairs. The tour, initially set to begin on October 23 in San Francisco, faced further delays when US dates in cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Washington, DC and New York City were rescheduled to January. These changes followed the tragic death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne on October 16.

On X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."

Liam Payne died after falling three floors from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31.