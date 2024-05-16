The Reason Zayn Malik Was Removed From Tinder: 'Everyone Accused Me Of Catfishing'

Zayn Malik shared this image. (courtesy: zayn)

Singer Zayn Malik recently revealed that dating app Tinder didn't quite work for him. In an interaction with Nylon magazine, Zayn revealed that while he was on the app, he was repeatedly accused of "catfishing." In the online world, catfishing is when an individual sets up a fake identity and uses it to trick others. Zayn Malik told Nylon "It's not been too successful for me, I'll be honest. Everyone accused me of catfishing. They're like, 'What are you using Zayn Malik's pictures for?' I've been kicked off once or twice." Zayn added that he is happy being single at the moment. "I'm really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life," Zayn Malik said.

Speaking about his past relationships, Zayn Malik told Nylon, "From 17 to 21, I was in a relationship. I was engaged and planned to get married and I didn't know anything about anything at that point. I thought I did, because I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything, but I didn't know s**t." He also talked about his ex-girlfriend and supermodel Gigi Hadid. They have a daughter together. "From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid, and I didn't really take much time to get to know myself," Zayn Malik said.

Zayn Malik, who became a popular with the boy band One Direction, quit to pursue a solo career in music in 2015. In 2016, his first single as a solo singer Pillowtalk released and it was a chartbuster.