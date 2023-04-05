Gigi Hadid's Back Home But We're Still Laughing Over These Zayn Malik Barbershop Memes

Gigi Hadid was in Mumbai last week. (courtesy: gigihadhid )

Gigi Hadid's first trip to India was an “unforgettable” experience. The supermodel was in Mumbai for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event. Gigi Hadid looked stunning in a “masterpiece” chikankari saree by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Now, fans are wondering if Gigi Hadid spotted Zayn Malik's posters in desi barber shops. Some even wanted to know how she would have reacted to it. FYI: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were in a relationship. They started dating in 2015 but parted ways in 2018. In December 2019, they reconnected and welcomed their daughter in September 2020. However, again in 2021, they parted ways when the singer was accused of hitting Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Coming back to the buzz around Gigi Hadid's India visit and how she would have reacted to Zayn Malik's posters on desi barber shops. For those who don't know, the former One Direction member's hairdos are quite a hit in India. Of course, it triggered a meme fest on Twitter.

A user shared a meme from the web series The Umbrella Academy and wrote, “Indians - we know him by haircut not name.”

A person wrote, “Imagine Gigi Hadid seeing Zayn Malik's pic in every barber shop in India.”

Imagine Gigi Hadid seeing Zayn Malik's pic in every barber shop of India ???????? — Ayush (@Ashfatehi) April 2, 2023

Some thought that Gigi Hadid couldn't believe her eyes.

Gigi Hadid after seeing Zayn Malik's picture outside every barber shop in India pic.twitter.com/Jr1zltsOHA — Stavya (@stavyakandoth) April 1, 2023

This one is too good to miss.

gigi hadid in india be like- pic.twitter.com/uKwYiR1gJI — shanoe (@messiiid10ss) April 2, 2023

Gigi Hadid, at the time of sharing her Mumbai album on Instagram, wrote, “Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of NMACC. It was an honour to be there to witness your family's vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India. After seeing the opening nights of “The Great Indian Musical” and “India in Fashion” exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions— from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions — I HIGHLY recommend!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love.”

Gigi Hadid also gave a shout-out to Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She wrote, “It was my honour and joy to showcase this masterpiece designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla this Chikankari saree was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make; each woman who crafted it specialises in a differently stitch truly remarkable workmanship .. I'll never forget it

The event was also attended by Hollywood's ‘it' couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.