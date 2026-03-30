Zayed Khan On Backlash Over Mother Zarine Khan's Hindu Last Rites: "We Don't Need To Say Why"

Zayed Khan's mother and Sanjay Khan's wife, Zarine Khan, died at her Mumbai residence on November 7 last year due to an age-related illness. She was 81.

Zarine Khan's children performed the rituals of her last rites per Hindu traditions, prompting backlash on social media. Zarine had Parsi roots and was married into a Muslim family.

Addressing the backlash in a recent interview, Zayed Khan said religious beliefs in their family are governed by the 'religion of humanity' and not societal perceptions.

Zayed made it clear that their family is not "answerable" to anyone for the rituals performed at his mother's funeral.

'We Don't Need To Say Why'

"We as a family find religion to be something very personal to you, and how you want to approach it—and not something which is better or worse. These are not things that are good to say. We define ourselves by being a very secular family, and we don't need to say why," Zayed told Zoom.

He added that people from different religious backgrounds are given opportunities to explore in their family, instead of being questioned.

Respecting his mother's last wish, Zayed said the rituals were performed as per Hindu traditions.

He said she was sitting by a river when "the thought just passed her head, saying that if I ever go, I want my ashes to flow in this river. I want to be free."

'Doesn't Matter What People Say'

"Whatever your mother's last wishes are, it will be done. It doesn't matter what other people say. It doesn't matter how hateful they can be. I don't blame them—halat aise hai (the situation is such), unfortunately. Unn halaton ko badalne mein waqt lagega (It will take time to change those circumstances)," Zayed added.

In July last year, Sussanne Khan celebrated her mother's 81st birthday. She shared a video on Instagram featuring candid moments with her mother, Zarine, and other family members.

Alongside the video, Sussanne wrote: "Mama Mia. My My... what an amazing Mama you are. Happiest happy birthday, my gorgeous, beautiful mommy. All that I do and all that I create in my life has to do with the way you formed my heart, my mind, and my grit. I am so honoured and grateful to be your little girl. May the Universe always protect you and keep you continuing to spread that love and the smiles you do. Have the most spectacular year!!!"

Zarine is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and children Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.