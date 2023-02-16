Zayed Khan Credits Sisters Sussanne And Simone For His 'Resurrection'

Zayed Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: itszayedkhan)

For all Zayed Khan fans out there, we have some amazing news in store for you. The actor has shared a set of pictures from his latest photoshoot. Oh boy. He looks dashing. Don't know about you, but we just can't take our eyes off him. In the note attached to the pictures, Zayed wrote, “Hello people, excited to share a series of new pictures taken by none other than my buddy Avinash Gowariker. Thank you for making it so seamless and fun.” Zayed has also thanked her sister Sussanne Khan for taking care of the styling department. He added, “Big shoutout to my sister Sussanne for styling me and being by my side during this resurrection. “You truly are the best there is in fashion and all things fashionable.” For his sister Simone Arora, Zayed said, “A special thanks to my sister Simone who's been the driving force in forging the new me. I love you deeply and can't thank you enough. P.S stay tuned for more to come.”

Now, take a look at the pictures here:

Zayed Khan will soon make his comeback with a Mohit Srivastava film. The announcement was made last year. At that time, the actor shared a series of suave pictures and wrote, “Hello people, as promised have dropped the name of my new film. At the top right-hand corner of every picture is a letter, keep swiping left. Yes, the film title is an acronym. It will be really fun to see what you guys make of it. And in case you can't still see it on your devices here, it is TFTNW. Let your imagination go wild. The truth is that only once everyone sees the film will they be able to know why we titled it what we did.” Thanking the director and everyone associated with the project, Zayed Khan continued, “I want to give a big shoutout to Aseem Merchant, my producer, partner and brother for believing in me and that we could pull off this subject. Mohit Srivastava (director), who has been just superb in his approach, patience, and tenacity towards his work, and is well on his way to becoming a fine young lad with an excellent future. Kavvin Dave (actor/ writer) for literally burning the midnight oil with me and the team while writing and rewriting this script. And for being a superb co-actor to work with, thank you, my brother. And my main man, my brother from another mother Rajat Grover, who stood by me through thick and thin, no matter the odds or challenges.”

Zayed Khan was last seen in the film Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene.