Zaheer Iqbal's Shout Out To Wife Sonakshi Sinha's Kakuda: 'Meri Biwi Ko Darana...'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: iamzahero)

Zaheer Iqbal gave the loudest shout out to the trailer of his wife Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming film Kakuda. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram feed, Zaheer wrote, "Meri biwi ko darana mushkil hi nahi namumkin hain. Well done Kakuda." Other than Sonakshi Sinha, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha got married to Zaheer Iqbal in a civil ceremony in the presence of friends and family last month. Take a look at what Zaheer posted for his wife:

Take a look at Kakuda's trailer below:

Sonakshi Sinha shared an update on her next project titled Kakuda some weeks back. She shared a new poster, in which she stands in the dark with a flambeau in her hand. The text on the poster read, "A freakishly spooky comedy." Sonakshi Sinha captioned the post, "Indira doesn't believe in ghosts, but Kakuda's wrath is about to get very personal. Can she survive the mayhem?#AbMardKhatreMeinHai #Kakuda premiering on 12th July, only on ZEE5."

Check out the poster here:

Kakuda is reportedly set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. The film has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP. The film has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, whose horror comedy Munjya is currently running in theatres. The horror comedy will premiere on streaming platform ZEE5 on July 12.

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. The actress recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. She made her web-series debut with Reema Kagti's Dahaad.