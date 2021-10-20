'You're An Amazing Man, Father And Lover': Sunny Leone's Special Birthday Post For Husband Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Highlights Sunny Leone shared pictures from Daniel Weber's birthday bash

In the photo album, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's kids stole the show

"Happy Birthday to the man I love," she wrote

On husband Daniel Weber's birthday, Sunny Leone wished him in the most romantic way on social media. The actress shared pictures from Daniel Weber's birthday bash with their kids and friends. She looks gorgeous in a white top and blue layered skirt. Daniel Weber picked an all black outfit for his birthday party. In the photo album, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's kids - daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher - stole the show. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote this loved-up note for her husband: "Happy Birthday to the man I love, Daniel Weber! So many things happen within a day/week/month/or year, it's hard to keep track, but the one thing that's constant is the love I have for you and the care you spread to everyone! You are an amazing man, father, boss and lover!! Happy Birthday baby love!"

See Sunny Leone's birthday post for Daniel Weber here:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's love story is as lovely as the couple. After a dreamy proposal, the actress married Daniel on April 9 in 2011. They adopted daughter Nisha in 2017 and later in 2018, welcomed two sons named Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy.

Last week, Sunny and Daniel Weber celebrated Nisha's 6th birthday. She shared a family photo and wrote: "Happy Birthday to my special baby Girl Nisha Weber! You turn 6 years old today and I can't believe it! Such a big girl! Your Papa and I love you so so much! You are the light of our lives! Love you baby girl! Part 1 and party# 1 more to come!"

In terms of work, Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5. She has also been a part of films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others. Sunny Leone also hosted the TV reality show Splitsvilla 13.