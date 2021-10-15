How Sunny Leone Made Daughter Nisha's 6th Birthday Super Special: 'Light Of Our Lives'

Sunny Leone shared this pic (courtesy sunnyleone)

Highlights Sunny shared a bunch of pics from her daughter's birthday

"Every one of you impact my life and my children's lives," she wrote

Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha in 2017

Sunny Leone celebrated her daughter Nisha's sixth birthday with a close-knit birthday party on Thursday. Sunny Leone filled up her Instagram with glimpses of the festivities and the photos are adorable. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted daughter Nisha in 2017 from an orphanage in Maharashtra. The couple are also parents to sons Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy in 2018. Sharing snippets of the birthday party, Sunny Leone dedicated a heart-warming message to her daughter: "Happy Birthday to my special baby Girl Nisha Weber! You turn 6 years old today and I can't believe it! Such a big girl! Your Papa and I love you so, so much! You are the light of our lives! Love you baby girl! Part 1 and party 1 more to come!"

In the photos, birthday girl Nisha can be seen having a blast with her siblings. Here, take a look:

Sunny Leone also shared a fam-jam photo from Nisha's birthday celebrations and added a note of gratitude for her family: "And the reason why our Family is so lucky! Every one of you impact my life and my children's lives in some way every day! Love you all!"

During the pandemic last year, Sunny Leone revealed to her Instafam that she had flown to a safe haven in Los Angeles, where also she has a home, for the safety of her kids. Months later, Sunny Leone flew back to Mumbai with her family and moved into a new home.

In terms of work, Sunny Leone currently appears as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha. The actress stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, among others.