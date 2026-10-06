'You're 24': Ayushmann Khurrana's Sweet Apology To Amitabh Bachchan For Calling Him <i>'Budhau'</i>

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana appeared as guests on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 for a special celebrity episode on October 5. The duo appeared on the quiz show to promote their upcoming film Udta Teer.

During the episode, Amitabh and Ayushmann also looked back at their time together on Gulabo Sitabo. The two shared memories from the film, while Amitabh praised Ayushmann and his work.

Ayushmann, meanwhile, sweetly apologised to Amitabh for calling his character “budhau”, meaning “old man," in the film. He added that despite being 84, Amitabh appeared more like a 24-year-old.

“Aapko film mein budhau kaha, I am sorry. Aap budhau nahi hain. Really life mein aap mein 84 wali koi harkat nahi hai, 24 hain aap (I called you an old man in the film, I am sorry. But you are not old. In real life, there is nothing about you that is 84. You are 24),” Ayushmann said.

Amitabh responded to the remark with a witty question, asking, “84 wali kya harkatein hoti hain (What are the things that an 84-year-old does)?”

At the trailer launch of Udta Teer on Wednesday, September 24, Ayushmann spoke about stepping into the world of spy comedy and playing a character caught between two identities.

Ayushmann was asked about playing a Pakistani agent and whether it was challenging for him to chant ‘Pakistan Zindabad' as part of the character.

The actor said he approached the scene purely from the perspective of what the script required. “That's part of the script, ya. As an actor, you are ready to do anything. Voh toh hota hi raha hai, har ek spy film mein hota hai. (That has always been happening. It happens in all spy films.) But the difference is that this is a spy comedy. Spy comedy hai, patriotic comedy hai, genre bender hai. Main hamesha script ko pehle dekhta hoon. (It's a spy comedy, patriotic comedy, genre bender. I always see the script first.) Whatever the script demands from me, I do. And I am a director's baby, and he has written a fantastic script,” Khurrana said.

Udta Teer marks Akash A Kaushik's directorial debut.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer Postponed Again, To Release On October 23