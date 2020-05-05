'Your Little Toothless Grin Would Make Our Day': Yami Gautam's Birthday Post For Her Brother Ojas Is All About 'Laughter And Love'

Yami Gautam shared this photo. (Image courtesy: yamigautam)

Yami Gautam occupied a spot on the list of trends on Tuesday, courtesy her sweet birthday post for her brother Ojas. The actress' sibling turned 18 on Tuesday and to wish him, Yami made a trip down memory lane and posted a really adorable photo from the time when Ojas was a toddler. The priceless memory also features Yami Gautam's little sister Surilie. In her post, Yami recalled how Ojas' "toothless grin" would make her day and said that all the "memories of holding" her little brother in her arms should never fade away. Yami's caption read: "Happy birthday, my dearest Ojas... you turned 18 today and yet all the memories of holding you when you were a baby shall never fade away. Both Surilie and I used to be eager to reach home so we could just throw our bags (not literally) and play with you."

"Your little toothless grin would just make our day... I remember preparing for my exams till late night, while you and mummy would be asleep next to me and around midnight (every day), you would wake up, not cry but just communicate with me somehow with soft baby tones and then hold my finger and get back to sleep again... You made our lives full of joy, care, laughter, respect and love...and not to miss the best chai-maker at home. God bless you with love, values and knowledge. Happy birthday, my Ojas!" she added.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Bala alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She has previously worked with the actor in Vicky Donor and Agra Ka Daabra. The actress' next project is Ginny Weds Sunny, in which she will co-star with Vikrant Massey.