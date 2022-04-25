You'll Have To Look For Navya Naveli Nanda's Reaction To This Siddhant Chaturvedi Pic But It's There

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda. (courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi) (courtesy: navyananda)

New Delhi: Siddhant Chaturvedi recently treated his Insta family to a bare-chested picture, making his followers fall for him. The actor turned his poetic mode on and wrote a small poem along with a post. However, what caught our attention was Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's reaction. Sharing the selfie, Siddhant wrote, "Aaj zada, kal hum kam the...Maine tumhe tab dekha tha, jab mujhe koi nahi dekhta tha, Aaj tum ho, aur main bhi yahan, Aur ye nazrein hum pe, Aaj zada, Kal kam the..." He used the hashtags "#SiddyChats #MyNotes"

Soon after Siddhant Chaturvedi shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A fan compared him to international singer Shawn Mendes and wrote, "You look like Shawn Mendes in this pic". Navya Naveli Nanda didn't drop any comment, she just pushed the like button.

Here have a look at the post:

Well, it's not the first time Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to Siddhant Chaturvedi's post. Often the two engage in a social media conversation, and owing to this, rumours are rife that the two are the newest couple in B'town. Lately, Navya shared a post on her Instagram handle wherein she was wearing a cap which had a chicken face embroidered on it. Soon after she shared the post, Siddhant was among the first ones to react to the post. He dropped a chicken emoticon.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi has several films in his kitty-Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and Arjun Varain Singh's directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.