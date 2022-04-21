Navya Naveli Nanda's Latest Post Has Left Everyone Guessing

Caption: Navya posted this (Courtesy: navyananda

Navya Naveli Nanda is no stranger to attention from Bollywood fans. She is the granddaughter of one of India's biggest acting legends, Amitabh Bachchan and has always been the cynosure of all eyes. Over the last few years, fans have been speculating about who Navya is dating and the name of Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi often crops up. Now, Navya has left the Internet guessing by posing two pictures of herself in a casual avatar, chilling on the balcony. But it is her caption that has caught everyone's attention. In it, she wrote, “Photographed by the (moon emoji),” followed by a shooting star and a white heart emoticon.

Replying to the post, Shanaya Kapoor said, “Beauty,” with a heart emoji. Ananya Panday left a heart and butterfly emoji.

See the pictures here:

With rumours of a relationship between Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi gaining traction, we did a little bit of snooping and found an interesting upload from Siddhant Chaturvedi late on Wednesday – just hours after Navya's post. The star has shared a video in which he is seen biking through hilly terrain, stopping for an occasional plunge into the lake. He is also talking to a shopkeeper who believes the lunar cycle may have an impact on the mind and mood. Taking a cue from him, Siddhant said, “Apna mann aur moon dono clear,” with the same emoji that Navya had used in her post. Coincidence much?

The posts come just hours after Navya Naveli Nanda's comment on Siddhant Chaturvedi's previous update sparked dating rumours. On Tuesday, the actor shared a candid photo and said, “There's a bench on a hilltop somewhere, Waiting for our old age conversations." Navya left a smiling Sun emoji in the comment section. Fans lost no time to link them together, with many stating that they were convinced Navya and Siddhant were dating.

In terms of work, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Gaurav Adesh. He also stars in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda is the founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health.