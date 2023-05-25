To Sunil Dutt On His Death Anniversary, From Daughter Priya: 'You Will Always Be My Hero'

Priya Dutt posted this image. (courtesy: priyadutt)

Sunil Dutt, who is best remembered for movies such as Mother India, Waqt, Padosan and Sadhna among others, died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005 in Mumbai. As it's his 18th death anniversary today, his daughter and politician Priya Dutt penned a heartfelt post in his fond memory.

Taking to Instagram, Priya wrote, "1929 - 2005, 18 years on this day my life changed forever, but you have been by my side every step of the way through my journey, as my guide and my strength. I tried to follow the path you left behind to the best of my ability, but never could I match up to you."

She added, "You were and will always be my hero and my inspiration, there will never be another like you. You left behind an imprint in the hearts of all those you touched and your memories will live in them forever. Rest in peace my dearest pa, till we meet again."

Sunil Dutt famously fell in love with Nargis after a fire broke out on the sets of their 1957 film Mother India and he reportedly rescued her.

They were said to have come closer while recuperating from the injuries. The couple tied the knot on March 11, 1958. Besides Priya, they're also parents to Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

In the early '80s, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and she died on May 3, 1981.

Sunil Dutt also worked as a politician. In 1984, he entered politics by joining the Congress. He remained a Member of the Parliament for five terms, until his death in 2005, from the Mumbai North West constituency.

