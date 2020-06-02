'You Should Try It,' Kaftan Fan Kareena Kapoor Tells Ranveer Singh In Instagram Exchange

Ranveer Singh with Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy KareenaK_FC)

Highlights Ranveer and Kareena had a sweet Instagram conversation on "kaftan life"

"It's addictive," wrote Kareena

"Kaftan life," Ranveer hashtagged his comment

Kareena Kapoor, in lockdown, has been treating her Instafam to pictures of herself in her favourite outfit - kaftans. On Sunday, Kareena Instagrammed another selfie of herself dressed in a kaftan and that led to an adorable Instagram exchange between Ranveer Singh and Kareena. Reacting to Kareena's kaftan picture, Ranveer wrote, "Bebo didn't choose the kaftan life, the kaftan life chose her," to which Kareena was quick to reply, saying, "Ranveer Singh, you should try it... You never know, it may choose you next. It's addictive." LOL. In another comment, Ranveer dropped the hashtag "kaftan life." Take a look at the post here:

Screenshot of the comment on Kareena Kapoor's post.

Kareena's "summer essential" list has "messy buns, kaftans and homemade masks." The 39-year-old actress, a few days ago, shared a video of herself in a homemade face mask. "Summer essentials: Messy bun, kaftan and homemade masks," she captioned the video.

Here's a compilation of Kareena dressed in kaftans. Take a look:

Coming back to Kareena and Ranveer. Earlier, Kareena and Ranveer trended a great deal when Ranveer asked Kareena for advice on his married life, particularly about achieving the title of "a top husband," to which Kareena replied saying, "Wow, Ranveer! Now you are just fishing. Poora India jaanta hai tum kitne loving ho towards Deepika. You don't need any tips at all. Jitna pyaar tum Deepika pe barsate ho is the sweetest thing everybody gets to watch." This conversation happened last year during a Q and A round on Kareena Kapoor's radio show on Ishq FM.