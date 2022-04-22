'You Inspire Me,' Hrithik Roshan Writes For Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad After Watching Rocket Boys

Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad. (courtesy poojabediofficial)

Hrithik Roshan gave a shout out to the cast of Rocket Boys on his Instagram stories on Friday. The actor shared a still from the show and wrote: "Repeat watch! So much to learn from this one. What amazing work by the entire team. Makes one proud to know it's made in India by one of us." In a separate Instagram story, the actor gave a shout out to the actors in the series. "Abhay Pannu, you are shockingly brilliant as a director, writer and leader. Jim Sarbh, What a powerhouse performer you are." For Ishwak Singh, Hrithik wrote: "Unaffected, real and so honest my friend." For rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, he wrote: "You are one of the finest actors I have ever seen.. You inspire me." For Regina Cassandra, Hrithik wrote: "Brilliant! Every singe cast and crew members deserves an ovation."

This is what Hrithik Roshan posted:

A few weeks ago, Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad attended a bash in Goa together. The occasion? Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan designed the interiors of a restaurant in Goa. She shared a video from the bash.

Saba Azad also spent a Sunday with Hrithik's family earlier this year. His uncle and music composer Rajesh Roshan posted a picture from the fam-jam, which also featured Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Kanchan Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Suranika and Eshaan Roshan. "Happiness is always around... Especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time," he captioned the post.

Saba Azad is a singer-musician. She has featured in films like Dil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq.

Hrithik Roshan has a super busy schedule ahead. He will next be seen in a high-octane action film co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is titled Fighter. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The same year, he also starred in the film Super 30, which released in 2019. He will also star in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.