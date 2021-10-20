You Can Have This Much Fun With A Mudgar If You Are Milind Soman

Milind Soman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman has started enjoying "3-4 minutes of play time" with a mudgar every day. It's "fun" for him now. The actor started exercising with a mudgar in April, when he was recovering from COVID-19, and now he has become "much more comfortable" with it. Sharing a video of himself exercising with a mudgar like a pro, Milind Soman wrote: "Having so much fun with this amazing object! Some call it mudgar, some mudgal, some mugdal, but whatever is correct, I just know it's fun. This one is 7kg and if you see the video I posted on April 3, you can see how much more comfortable I am. 3-4 minutes of play time every day!"

The video Milind Soman mentioned in his caption is the first video of the model-actor using a mudgar for his exercise routines on his Instagram feed but more on that later.

Watch the latest video of Milind Soman here:

On April 3, Milind Soman posted this clip and wrote: "Trying some light exercises with a mudgar."

Some days later, he shared an update about his health by sharing this video of himself working out using two mudgars. "Feels like l've most completely recovered. Will be ready to donate plasma in another 10 days. Blood plasma from people who have recovered from covid19 can help save lives. Stay calm. Take care of yourselves. Do what you can," he wrote.

In July, he tried a 10kg mudgar and left his fans super impressed.

Milind Soman's last web-series was Paurashpur and before that, he featured in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!. He is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He has co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year, the second season of which he finished filming earlier this year.