'You Broke My Heart': Nishikant Kamat's Lai Bhaari Star Riteish Deshmukh Writes Emotional Farewell Note

Riteish Deshmukh remembered late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat by sharing multiple posts on social media on Monday. Mr Kamat, who was reportedly suffering from chronic liver disease, died at the age of 50 on Monday in a Hyderabad hospital. According to news agency ANI, the filmmaker was taken to AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31, where he was treated for jaundice and abdominal distention. Riteish Deshmukh, who was also a close friend of the late filmmaker and starred in his 2014 Marathi film Lai Bhaari, shared a few throwback pictures with the late filmmaker on Twitter. In his eulogy piece, Riteish wrote: "You broke my heart Nishi."

Riteish Deshmukh, in a separate tweet, shared a throwback picture and he wrote: "I will miss you my friend. Nishikant Kamat. Rest in peace."

I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cqEeLbKJPM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Riteish's wife and actress Genelia D'Souza, who starred in Nishikant Kamat's films Lai Bhaari and Force, posted an emotional tribute for the director. She tweeted: "Nishikant Kamat, you were one of a kind. I found a life coach in you. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I'm just so glad our paths crossed. I will miss you dear Nishi. RIP."

#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I'm just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 17, 2020

Earlier on Monday morning, Riteish Deshmukh had urged for restraint after some media reports prematurely announced the filmmaker's death. "Requesting all the respected Media Houses who reported on Nishikant Kamat to put out a clarification please," read an excerpt from the actor's tweet.

Nishikant Kamat's filmography was an amalgamation of critically acclaimed films as well as hits such as Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Madaari featuring late actor Irrfan Khan, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Force, and Rocky Handsome. The filmmaker also helmed several Marathi films.